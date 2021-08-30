Bottled water given to families in Auckland MIQ facility after concerns raised

Whānau members isolating in an Auckland MIQ facility will now have access to more water, after advocates raised concerns about those ill with Covid-19 having to drink water from their toilet sinks.

The bathroom sink next to the toilet at the Novotel Ellerslie MIQ facility. Source: Supplied

The families, connected to the Assembly of God Auckland cluster, arrived at the facility on Saturday night and the issue was raised Monday by 1 NEWS after family members brought up cultural concerns about the practice at the Ellerslie Novotel.

The Cause Collective has been advocating on behalf of the families. Representative Brother D Tanielu Leaosavai’i said that church leaders had zoomed with MIQ officials to have concerns addressed about the water and broader concerns about food quality.

“All of the concerns were put forward to her, the toilet water, the water bottles and the food that they’re delivering to our families, they’re just not used to it… all of those issues were brought up.”

It was important because of the number of children inside the facility, Brother D said. The family members' ages range from three years old to 76 years old.

He said the families would also now receive 1.5 litre bottles of water a day – previously AOG members were told they would have to purchase extra water bottles from supermarkets and have them delivered to the facility. They’d also been told that the facility was working on a more appropriate Pacific menu.

One relative, Lina Moe, told 1 NEWS Monday she was saddened by the fact that her relatives were drinking from a tap immediately next to the toilet because they couldn’t pay for water.

She said it wasn't fair, especially as they were already sick, and needed water to help with their fevers and body aches.

Moe called the Novotel reception on Sunday evening and asked the night duty manager why her family had no proper access to drinking water. The manager responded, and said it was hotel policy that residents had to pay for extra water bottles.