Bottled water companies hit back, say they're the targets of political parties who want water levies

Bottled water companies say they're being unfairly targeted by political parties who want to charge a levy on water.

A water tax has become a hot political issues after the Green Party announced this week they want to charge companies who sell or export bottled water - the Government and Labour are looking at the option too.

But Nelson-based Kiwi water company E'stel Water, which bottles 1 million litres of water each year, says having to pay a tax on every litre it sells would be disastrous.

"It's going to crush the water industry," chief executive Andrew Strang said.

"We don't believe we could survive through it."

The backlash comes after the Greens announced a new policy to charge 10 cents a litre on sales and exports of bottled water - saying the companies make profits, so they should pay for that privilege.

"We are at risk of losing what is an abundant fresh water resource in New Zealand," Greens co-leader James Shaw said.

"Putting a price on it values it and also encourages companies to be more efficient on the use of that resource."

On that proposed tax plan, E'stel for example would have to pay $100,000 a year.

But the industry says if water bottling companies have to pay for the 28 million litres of water they use a year, then farmers, manufacturers and orchardists should have to too since they also profit from using New Zealand water.

"An average litre of milk will use 250 litres of water to produce that litre of milk," water industry expert Adrian Toft said.

"In the first two minutes of this conversation, the Huka Falls would have provided enough water to go out of New Zealand, for the water bottlers - just two minutes."

Environment Minister Nick Smith told 1 NEWS he is open to charging water bottling companies but he agrees other companies who use water should have to pay too.

A high-level group is looking at the issue for the Government but won't report back until after the election.