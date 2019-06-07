TODAY |

Bottle smash and haka welcome new navy ship commissioned by Jacinda Ardern

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Defence
Auckland

A haka and traditional bottle smash welcomed a new navy ship - Manawanui - at a ceremony in Auckland today.

Her Majesty’s New Zealand Ship Manawanui was commissioned into the Royal New Zealand Navy by the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the ship’s sponsor, in an event at Devonport Naval Base.

The ceremony included the traditional breaking of a bottle of wine on the ship as Ms Ardern announced: "I name this ship Manawanui".

HMNZS Manawanui is the fourth ship of the Royal New Zealand Navy to hold the name. Manawanui in English means "steadfast" or "big heart". The new modern design means it will be a more advanced ship.

"When I think of our values it seems to me to be very fitting that Her Majesty's New Zealand ship to be steadfast, to stand strong, to be resolute and unwavering from our beliefs in the face of challenges; and to be big-hearted speaks to those values - care and compassion and selflessness," Ms Ardern said.

"The commissioning of a ship is a significant moment; from this moment Manawanui will come to represent our country, and through the actions of the ship’s company, will represent our values as a nation. For these reasons it is an honour to have been chosen to act as the ship’s sponsor."

Manawanui will serve as a dive and hydrographic vessel for the Royal New Zealand Navy, replacing HMNZS Resolution and the previous HMNZS Manawanui.

Defence Minister Ron Mark was also on hand today to tout the new ship's virtues.

"Manawanui is a highly capable ship, and will be a game changer domestically and for our South Pacific region, where it will operate frequently," he said.

Ms Ardern concluded the ceremony with the words to Manawanui’s crew, "kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui; be strong, be brave, be steadfast".

The ship will now undergo a second stage of modifications to install defence specific equipment. This is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Her Majesty’s New Zealand Ship Manawanui was commissioned into the Royal New Zealand Navy by the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Defence
    Auckland
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:03
    Police are still conducting scene examinations at several locations in the Kawhia area.
    Police file burglary charges against survivors injured in Waikato shooting that resulted in another's death
    2
    The national carrier stopped flying there in 2016.
    Winston Peters calls for Air NZ to reassess three-year suspension of flights to Vanuatu
    3
    In this Dec. 2016 photo provided by Tracey Calanog shows Michelle Paul and David Paul, along with their dog Zooey, in Hawaii. The couple from Texas died while vacationing in Fiji. Health officials in Fiji say they don't yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island, but say influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause. Michelle Paul's father, Marc Calanog said that he got a call that Michelle was dead on May 25, 2019, and that David Paul was dead two days later. (Tracey Calanog via AP)
    No answers into mysterious deaths of US couple who fell ill then died in Fiji
    4
    There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
    John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
    5
    Three Kiwis have already died of influenza this season.
    No more flu vaccine supply available on market - Pharmac
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:22
    Social agencies have been raising concerns about Ranui’s Western Park Village for decades.

    Auckland Council gives 'satisfactory' grade to caravan park that made trespass complaint against John Campbell
    01:03
    Police are still conducting scene examinations at several locations in the Kawhia area.

    Police file burglary charges against survivors injured in Waikato shooting that resulted in another's death
    03:25
    Three Kiwis have already died of influenza this season.

    No more flu vaccine supply available on market - Pharmac
    01:07
    The State Services Commission launched an investigation into the outgoing Treasury secretary on June 4.

    Jacinda Ardern 'withholding any judgement' on Budget saga after latest claims