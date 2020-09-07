TODAY |

Botched laser surgery procedure in 2017 left woman with blurry vision, migraines - report

Source:  1 NEWS

A botched laser surgery procedure in 2017 left a woman with double and blurry vision as well as severe headaches and migraines, according to a Health and Disability Commissioner report released today.

Source: istock.com

The ophthalmologist, while working at a clinic that is no longer operating, failed to have checking procedures in place during LASIK surgery to treat a woman’s long-sightedness.

The absence of those procedures meant an incorrect treatment pack size was selected.

The small size, rather than the medium, meant the laser failed to cut through the cornea completely.

As a result, the flap size was smaller than expected, and the laser could not complete the side cut of the flap.

Former commissioner Anthony Hill was critical that the ophthalmologist chose to complete this part of the surgery manually, rather than abandoning the procedure and allowing the cornea to heal before performing the treatment later.

Hill was also critical that the clinic did not have any policies or procedures in place to prevent mixing up of the different size packs, or a checking process to ensure that the correct size was used for the procedure.

The lack of notes in the woman’s clinical record about the information provided to her regarding the risks of surgery was also concerning to Hill, who considered the clinic’s consent form "rudimentary and non-specific in terms of complication".

The report recommended that the ophthalmologist undertake further training on documentation and an audit of his informed consent process over the last six months.

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand records two new cases of Covid-19 in the community today
2
Christchurch quake insurer loses court appeal, opening govt up to potentially huge payout
3
Boy with Down syndrome 'inconsolable' after theft of family's new pup in Auckland
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Ardern adamant child wellbeing improving despite damning report - 'We are making a difference'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil to become world's second-worst hit country

Christchurch quake insurer loses court appeal, opening govt up to potentially huge payout
01:36

Govt doing 'everything we can' in search for Kiwis who were aboard vanished livestock ship
01:23

Winston Peters again veers from govt partners, says now isn't time for Matariki public holiday