Botched laser jobs, burnt clients prompt calls to regulate NZ's beauty industry

There are calls for the Government to regulate the beauty industry, with more New Zealanders being left burnt and out of pocket due to botched laser treatments.

There are currently no laws around buying, operating and on-selling laser machines, something leading beauty experts in New Zealand say has to change.

“Medsafe don’t recognise IPL [intense pulsed light] and lasers as medical devices,” says Ruth Nicholson, director of NZ Laser Training.

The chance to make money is thought to be the main motivator.

“People often think this is an easy industry to get into and they think it’s a quick buck.”

One woman who asked 1 NEWS not to reveal her real name was on the receiving end of a botched laser job after having treatment for unwanted facial hair.

She was left with permanent damage, with medical professionals saying her pitting and scarring won’t go away.

“I was jumping because it was painful and I asked her to turn it down. I had a lot of swelling, developed some ulcers, some open sores on my face,” she says.

After complaining to the therapist and the Health and Disability Commissioner, all she received was a promise the therapist wouldn’t do it again.

“I was genuinely shocked they thought that was any kind of acceptable response at all.”

The Ministry of Health conducted a review of the industry in 2017 and officials have admitted to 1 NEWS they have some concerns, but they are still considering how best to address them.

It's something Julie Martin, chair of the NZ Board of Professional Skin Therapies, thinks needs to be addressed - fast.

“Joe Bloggs can go and buy a laser machine on Trade Me and put a sign on the door and start treating people without any training at all,” she says.

“Educational material is not high enough standard, so they’re turning out cowboys who don’t have the correct skills at a high enough level.”

Education around laser operation is a contentious issue. At the moment, there’s no standard qualification.

“The bare minimum needs to be a beauty therapy qualification at level 5 NZQA or beautician level 4 NZQA or equivalent from overseas,” says Ms Nicholson of NZ Laser Training.

“Or they could be medical practitioners, nurses or doctors.