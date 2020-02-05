Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross in the dark over staff complaints

The MP for Botany Jami-lee Ross says he's in the dark about why some of his electorate staff have gone on leave but is aware an employment investigation is underway.

Jami-Lee Ross and four electorate staff Source: Supplied

The website Newsroom reported today that three of Mr Ross' four electorate staff have been placed on special leave after they laid misconduct and bullying complaints.

In a statement to 1 NEWS Mr Ross said he has not yet been provided with a copy of any complaint by the Parliamentary Service, which employs the staff, despite requesting it.

"While I don’t accept that I have acted in an inappropriate manner, the job, for all in the team, is performed under high pressure and stress at times. As a result and with a small team of assigned staff, not all personalities can or do gel."

"Because this is an employment matter, the Parliamentary Service has requested complete confidentiality. It appears that a party has breached Parliamentary Service’s request for confidentiality and is attempting a 'trial by media'.

Mr Ross believes his former National Party colleagues are out to get him.

"Reports of these relatively standard work place inquiries, which provide a chance to repeat past and untested allegations, surely can be seen as being politically motivated by those who want see me out of a job and away from a place where I can hold them to account, including former colleagues.

READ MORE MP Jami-Lee Ross opens up on his big battle to retain Botany

"Many are concerned with what I know and what I can say, and would prefer to see me stand down or resign so I remain silent. This is not a new pressure, and at times has been very difficult to manage, as every one knows, but I am doing my best to do so."

In 2018, Jami-lee Ross quit as a National Party MP, holding a press conference in which he accused the party leader Simon Bridges of committing electoral fraud and being a corrupt politician. Mr Bridges denies all the allegations.

At the same time Mr Bridges accused Mr Ross of inappropriate behaviour towards women in the party and it was revealed Mr Ross had been having an affair with a fellow National MP Sarah Dowie.

Mr Ross proceeded to lay a police complaint over the way a large donation was handled by National.

Last week, the Serious Fraud Office laid charges against four of the people involved.

They all have name suppression.