Boss of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ puts his locks on the line, with a twist

The boss of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ has put his locks on the line for charity, with a twist.

Peter Fergusson is challenging other chief executives, managers and bosses to get their hair coloured before shaving their heads to raise money for charity.

"They say you are supposed to lead from the front aren't you and this has got to be right at the front," he told Seven Sharp as he sat in a hairdresser's chair.

Fergusson got his hair coloured half bright orange and yellow to do his part.

He'll "own it" for a week before shaving it off and wants other execs to follow suit.