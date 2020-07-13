TODAY |

Boss of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ puts his locks on the line, with a twist

Source:  1 NEWS

The boss of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ has put his locks on the line for charity, with a twist.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Peter Fergusson is challenging other chief executives, managers and bosses to get their hair coloured before shaving their heads to raise money for charity. Source: Seven Sharp

Peter Fergusson is challenging other chief executives, managers and bosses to get their hair coloured before shaving their heads to raise money for charity.

"They say you are supposed to lead from the front aren't you and this has got to be right at the front," he told Seven Sharp as he sat in a hairdresser's chair.

Fergusson got his hair coloured half bright orange and yellow to do his part.

He'll "own it" for a week before shaving it off and wants other execs to follow suit.

He's hoping the idea will kickstart fundraising again after it slowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Body found in search of California lake for Glee star Naya Rivera
2
Kiwi solar power salesman goes missing, leaving customers thousands of dollars out of pocket
3
Sir Stephen Tindall among group of rich people wanting higher taxes to aid Covid-19 recovery
4
Michelle Boag provided private email to receive patients' details - Bloomfield
5
Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer aged 57
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:07

Hundreds of retirement village residents take part in NZ's largest study of cardiovascular health

Judge will tread 'fine line' in court as Christchurch mosque attacker opts to represent himself, Queen's Counsel says
02:16

Group of Canterbury University engineers invent answer to global demand for ventilators amid Covid-19
01:56

Rafting guides on one of NZ’s longest rivers pull half a tonne of plastic out of Buller Gorge