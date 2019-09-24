TODAY |

Boris Johnson 'incredibly enthusiastic' about potential free trade agreement with NZ, Ardern says

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her British counterpart Boris Johnson is "incredibly enthusiastic" about trade negotiations as Britain's departure from the European Union nears. 

Britain formally leaves the European Union on January 31 at 11pm (noon February 1, NZT) after a messy four years of negotiating a separation.

It leaves space for free trade agreements (FTA), which New Zealand is currently attempting to secure. 

Today, Ms Ardern told business leaders there was "much enthusiasm from the UK for the potential for a future FTA with New Zealand". 

She had spoken to Mr Johnson over summer, saying he "continues to be incredibly enthusiastic about starting negotiations with New Zealand and uses every call to remind me he has some of New Zealand's best ex-trade negotiators working on his team".

"I pointed out to him that we have a lot of experience to share so we're happy to plant moles on his side of the table."

Ms Ardern said the sixth round of negotiations of a FTA with the EU were completed in December. 

