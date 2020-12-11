Boris Johnson congratulates Ardern on election win, Covid-19 response

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Jacinda Ardern this morning to congratulate her after her election win and to praise New Zealand’s tackling of Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern told reporters today the call was a "good catch up" of a "decent length".

“[It was] an excellent catch up. Good chance to talk about trade issues from New Zealand's perspective, Covid-19. Of course, we often exchange ideas on climate," she said.

Ardern said Johnson also "acknowledge[d] the success of all New Zealanders" when it came to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Downing Street spokesperson said "[Johnson] began [the call] by commending New Zealand’s success in tackling coronavirus".

“Prime Minister Ardern congratulated the UK on becoming the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

“Both leaders agreed on the importance of the international community coming together in the months ahead to share information, expertise and resources when it comes to coronavirus vaccines and the wider recovery.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair also discussed climate change during their call.

Johnson said he welcomed Ardern’s endorsement of the United Nations Leaders’ Pledge for Nature, which commits to putting wildlife and the climate at the centre of post-pandemic recovery plans.

He also emphasised he wanted to work with Ardern ahead of next year’s UN Climate Change Conference, which will be held in Glasgow.

“Both leaders looked forward to enhancing the UK-New Zealand relationship in the coming year in areas including trade and tackling shared threats, and looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity,” the spokesperson said.