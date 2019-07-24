Boris Johnson is 'buffoon-like, very impressive, right man for the times in Britain' - Simon Bridges

Buffoon-like, not crushingly boring, unique - descriptions New Zealand MPs have given to incoming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"This is a guy who can be on, can be off, he's got that buffoon-like quality," National leader Simon Bridges said. "Having met him he's very impressive, very smart. He's the right man for the times in Britain. I think he's going to make it more outward looking."

Mr Johnson will be made UK Prime Minister on Wednesday, taking over from Theresa May who announced her intentions to step down as Prime Minister in May after being unable to deliver Brexit.

When asked to expand on "buffoon-like", Mr Bridges said, "someone who gets a bit of marmalade on his chin, who sometimes doesn't say quite the right things, whose personal life can be interesting".

"For all of that, he's an impressive guy."

Mr Bridges said the appointment would be beneficial for New Zealand as Mr Johnson "has a real regard for the Commonwealth and I think New Zealand".

"His position on Brexit, while people in Britain have different views, I think is good for New Zealand. His position means they are going to be very motivated to do free trade agreements and he's made it very clear we'll be one of, if not the first, off the block."

He thought a no-deal Brexit could also be good for New Zealand. "It may or may not be good for Britain, getting themselves into a position where they want to be more outward looking, want to not just be EU facing but looking to our part of the world".

National's Judith Collins, who has met Mr Johnson, described him as unique.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media she texted Mr Johnson, 'kia ora' and congratulated him on his win.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said Mr Johnson was "highly intelligent, different, interesting, quite charismatic".

"He's not crushingly boring like so many people in my profession are. It's wonderful to have people who've got character."

In June, Mr Peters told Q+A Mr Johnson had his support when he stood down as UK Foreign Secretary last year.

"I sent him a text when he resigned, about half past three in the morning to say I did not think it was the end, but rather, a bit like Churchill, it'll just be the beginning and it looks like it's going to come true," Mr Peters said.

The Foreign Minister and New Zealand First leader said Mr Johnson is not just a character, he has character.