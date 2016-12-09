'Boris Bikes' Johnson heads for New Zealand shores this month

Colourful British politician Boris Johnson is coming to New Zealand later this month, government sources have confirmed to 1 NEWS.
The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs will unveil a memorial at Pukeahu war memorial in Wellington and will be the guest of honour at Holmwood, residence of British High Commissioner Jonathan Sinclair.
The Pro-Brexit Tory is famed in Britain for his mop of untamed blonde hair, extra-marital affairs and introducing 'Boris Bikes' as mayor of London.
New Zealand diplomats and other officials were briefed on the visit today.
