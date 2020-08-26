TODAY |

Boredom-busting board games monopolising Kiwis’ lockdown time

With entertainment options for bored Kiwis dwindling amid the Covid-19 lockdown, one activity in particular seems to have a monopoly on people’s spare time.

The activity is taking a monopoly on Kiwis’ spare time. Source: Seven Sharp

Enter board games - when you feel (Mouse) Trapped, you may find yourself In Pursuit of entertainment with minimal Risk. 

Throughout lockdown, board games of every (Scatter)gory have been in high demand. 

James McFadgen, owner of board game café Cakes & Ladders, said the board game Pandemic in particular was proving popular in 2020.

“They just want to be at home, working together, saving the world and fantasising about when it’s really saved.”

For solo bubble-dwellers, Mr McFadgen suggested playing single-player modes of games, playing over video conferencing and playing games online.

Dr Dougal Sutherland, the clinical practice manager at Victoria University's School of Psychology, said strategy games could help people stay mentally sharp.

"When you're playing board games, you're playing a lot of other people. I think that really helps reduce that sense of social isolation that people can feel."

