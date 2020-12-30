Border worker tests negative for Covid-19 after causing lockdown at Hamilton District Court

Hamilton District Court went into lockdown this morning after a border worker awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test visited the courthouse.

Hamilton District Court. Source: 1 NEWS

This afternoon, the Ministry of Health announced the woman has now tested negative for the virus.

Earlier this morning, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson told 1 NEWS a member of the public entered the court with symptoms of Covid-19 and the court was put in lockdown.

Acting Deputy Secretary Corporate and Digital Services Maeve Neilson said in a statement that the court building was temporarily put into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Authorities planned to keep the building closed for the entire day while the areas the woman was in were sanitised.

The Ministry of Health says the woman was a border worker who had been tested as part of routine testing yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ministry of Justice had earlier advised anyone who was at the courthouse this morning to call their doctor or get a test if they became unwell.

This afternoon, no one was allowed into the court, although staff could still be seen inside. Some court staff were being sent home early.

One man, who had arrived to sort out some paperwork at the court today, told 1 NEWS he had no idea the court had been shut until he saw a "court closed" sign on the door.

Another man, Dave, who had arrived to inquire about jury service, was also unaware the court was closed.

"It's just a sign of the times," he told 1 NEWS outside the court.