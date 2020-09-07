Border staff to be tested weekly for Covid-19 or face $1000 fine

New Zealand border staff are now required to be tested for Covid-19 more frequently after new rules came into force overnight.

The changes will see employees working in quarantine facilities tested every seven days, while those working in managed isolation facilities as well as air and maritime workers will be tested fortnightly.

Any staff member who refuses a test could face a fine of up to $1000.

The Ministry of Health announced the changes yesterday in its daily virus statement.



It said the changes "reflect our evolving understanding of the health risks and how to further strengthen our efforts to keep Covid-19 out of New Zealand".

The Ministry of Health said the changes mean requirements for managed isolation are gathered "into a single order regardless of the circumstances through which people might enter MIQ," the statement said.