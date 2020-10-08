Border Collie pup honoured for bravery in alerting owner to Lake Ōhau blaze

A "beautiful" Border Collie puppy has been awarded for her bravery after alerting her owner to the incoming Lake Ōhau fire on Sunday.

Hebe alerted her owners to the pending fire in Lake Ōhau. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

In the early hours, Hebe woke her owners to go to the toilet.

"This action set off a chain of event which lead to the safe evacuation of all residents and holidaymakers in the township of Lake Ōhau," Fire and Emergency New Zealand wrote in a Facebook post today.

After Hebe helped alert her owners to the pending fire, a siren was set off in the lakeside township in Mackenzie District. Locals also rang around neighbours and went door knocking to help everyone get out.

No one was killed in the massive fires, which destroyed 48 structures and burnt over 5000 hectares.

"For her canine bravery efforts, Hebe was presented a certificate of recognition from Fire and Emergency. She is now an honourary fire fighter," the post went on.

"We commend not only Hebe but her owners Viv and Louis Smith-Campbell for their quick actions in getting themselves and their neighbours in the township out.

"The village had a fire plan in place and enacted it when the alarm was raised, this not only saved the lives of the permanent residents but also the holidaymakers who did not know about this plan."

This morning, FENZ said it was expected a 50 metre containment line would be in place for 95 per cent of the perimeter by 6pm. The remaining five per cent is in an area of steep terrain and currently has a 10 metre line in place.

The containment line ensures the fire can’t spread if it reignites.

"We have found a small number of hotspots around the western side of the village. Today we will be focusing on dampening those down," Rob Hands said. "We will maintain a small presence over the weekend."

Access to Lake Ohau Village remains limited and the road is still closed to the public.

The investigation into the fire is underway.