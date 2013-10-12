Boost for Wellington's water resilience during an emergency

A total of 22 new community water stations will be established in greater Wellington to improve the region's water resilience during an emergency.

Water tap being turned on Source: 1 NEWS

The government will provide $6 million for the project, with the region's councils contributing the same amount.

Local Government Minister Anne Tolley says the government has worked with the mayors of Wellington, Porirua, Upper Hutt and Lower Hutt, and with the Greater Wellington Regional Council, to develop a plan to improve water resilience.

She says Wellington and Porirua are unique in being New Zealand's only cities without their own local water supplies.

Civil Defence Minister Nathan Guy says parts of Wellington region could be without tap water for up to 100 days after a major earthquake.

He says the work programme - involving new local bore and stream-fed water hubs - will ensure that temporary supplies are available until the bulk supply is restored.

Drilling at three bore sites has been completed, two of which are suitable as emergency supplies. Work is due to start at further sites in Porirua and Wellington.