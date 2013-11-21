Bookings on Interislander ferries suspended until Monday, July 17

With seven-metre waves forecast for Cook Strait, Interislander ferries have suspended bookings until Monday, July 17, next week.

Interislander ferry Source: 1 NEWS

However, Interislander ferries have said they hope to reopen a limited number of weekend bookings once the weather has passed.

The freeze on booking trips between the North and South Islands comes after Interislander ferry services were cancelled from tonight until Friday morning.

The last Wellington ferry service will leave at 5pm on Wednesday with the last ferry sailing from Picton departing at 6.45pm that day.

The first passenger sailing from Wellington will resume at 9am from Wellington, and 10.55am from Picton on Friday morning, July 14.

At this stage, freight sailings are expected to resume from Wellington at 6.30am, and 9.05am from Picton on Friday.

However, these resumption times are weather dependent.

Affected passengers and freight customers will be contacted and rescheduled where possible.