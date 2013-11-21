 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Bookings on Interislander ferries suspended until Monday, July 17

share

Source:

1 NEWS

With seven-metre waves forecast for Cook Strait, Interislander ferries have suspended bookings until Monday, July 17, next week.

Interislander ferry

Source: 1 NEWS

However, Interislander ferries have said they hope to reopen a limited number of weekend bookings once the weather has passed.

The freeze on booking trips between the North and South Islands comes after Interislander ferry services were cancelled from tonight until Friday morning.

The last Wellington ferry service will leave at 5pm on Wednesday with the last ferry sailing from Picton departing at 6.45pm that day.

The first passenger sailing from Wellington will resume at 9am from Wellington, and 10.55am from Picton on Friday morning, July 14.

At this stage, freight sailings are expected to resume from Wellington at 6.30am, and 9.05am from Picton on Friday.

However, these resumption times are weather dependent.

Affected passengers and freight customers will be contacted and rescheduled where possible.

"We regret the inconvenience to our customers. We are always striving to deliver the best possible service, but safety is paramount," Interislander general manager of operations Mark Thompson said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:29
1
There’s one upside of the cold-snap chilling New Zealand -the beautiful scenery.

LIVE: Icy polar blast hitting South Island forcing road closures and Cook Strait crossing cancellations


01:23
2
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

01:51
3
Tim Wilson found out the best, cheap ways to stay warm over winter.

Top cheap tips to shake the shiver in your home as polar blast grips the country

03:54
4
They take a wild tour of the country to the tune of Kiwi artist Gin Wigmore.

Hollywood stars Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr feature in Alice in Wonderland-inspired Air New Zealand safety video

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:29
There’s one upside of the cold-snap chilling New Zealand -the beautiful scenery.

LIVE: Icy polar blast hitting South Island forcing road closures and Cook Strait crossing cancellations

Heavy rain and gale force winds are expected to batter parts of the upper South Island and Wellington.

03:29
Oz-based couple Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall have been inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad for a Maori egg donor and surrogate.

Video: 'It's blown our minds' - sixty offers of help for gay Aussie-Kiwi couple seeking Maori egg donor

Nelson and Baden Marino-Hall were inundated with offers after placing a newspaper ad looking for a Maori egg and surrogate.

02:02

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

Toni chooses her own chair on-set - and really doesn't think it should be an issue.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Initial measurements indicated the quake was magnitude five, but they have since been revised.

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ