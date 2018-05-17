 

Bookies suspend betting on Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer as evidence firms

The bookies have suspended betting on who designed and made Meghan Markle's wedding dress as evidence points to an English and Australian husband and wife team. 

Glitterati favourites Ralph and Russo are hotly tipped to be the ones creating what will be the most talked about wedding gown in years.

Growing speculation has only been fuelled by the sight of rolls of ivory silk marked 'Ralph and Russo'.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey said London-based company Joel and Sons have got a Royal warrant. 

"So for them to have rolls of fabric with Ralph and Russo on them suggests that perhaps there could be a connection between them and the wedding dress," she said.

It’s a closely guarded secret but the BBC’s Colleen Harris has been trying to find out.
Thirty-three-year-old Meghan Markle wore a Ralph and Russo design in her engagement photos. 

Australian Tamara Ralph and her English husband Michael Russo are based in London. 

Prince Harry and Meghan are picking up the tab for the dress, expected to be close on $200,000.

