Book of Condolence in Wellington, Auckland for London terror attack victims

A Book of Condolence for the victims of the London terror attack will be opened in Wellington today and a book will again be available on the Auckland waterfront.

The British High Commission says the Wellington book will be opened at the Australian High Commission in Thorndon where British High Commission staff are working following the November earthquakes.

The book is an opportunity for the New Zealand public to express sympathy for the victims of the terror attack and can be signed today and tomorrow from 10am till 12 pm and 2pm till 4pm.

A book is also be available in Auckland in the High Commission's mobile office which is travelling around New Zealand for the British and Irish Lions Tour.

The Auckland book was opened yesterday at 152 Quay Street and is also available today from and 10am till 12pm on the waterfront.

The London attack on Saturday night (UK time) began when a rented van was driven off the road, striking pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market before being fatally shot by police.

Seven people died in the attack, with at least 48 people injured, including New Zealander Oliver Dowling.

Mr Dowling, 32, underwent four hours of surgery after he was stabbed in the face, neck and stomach and a Facebook post yesterday said he had awoken for the first time since being in an induced coma after the attack.

The New Zealand Parliament yesterday condemned the terrorist attack and extended its condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured.