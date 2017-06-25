Bone-chilling night as temperatures plummet across New Zealand

If you thought it was a bit chilly last night you were right, with temperatures dropping as low as minus six in the South Island.

MetService says cooler days and nights like last night are expected in the weeks ahead following the winter solstice last week.

"The start of last week began settled, with light winds and clear skies making for good conditions to get outside and up on the slopes," says MetService Meteorologist April Clark.

"However, late Wednesday a ridge of high pressure, previously holding-off a low to the northwest and a cold front to the south, moved east, off the country allowing the two weather features to combine over New Zealand.

"Moist, rain-making easterlies ahead of the low combined with colder, drier surface temperatures behind the cold front creating ideal conditions for snow about the central South Island ski fields on Thursday and Friday."

Clear skies and not much wind made for a chilly night near Mt Cook and Tekapo airports, with temperatures falling as low as minus six overnight while Timaru and Dunedin airports got down to minus five.

Bursts of heavy rain are expected for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne from this morning as a slow-moving trough moves over the east coast of the North Island.