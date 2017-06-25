 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Bone-chilling night as temperatures plummet across New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

If you thought it was a bit chilly last night you were right, with temperatures dropping as low as minus six in the South Island.

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

MetService says cooler days and nights like last night are expected in the weeks ahead following the winter solstice last week.

"The start of last week began settled, with light winds and clear skies making for good conditions to get outside and up on the slopes," says MetService Meteorologist April Clark.

"However, late Wednesday a ridge of high pressure, previously holding-off a low to the northwest and a cold front to the south, moved east, off the country allowing the two weather features to combine over New Zealand. 

"Moist, rain-making easterlies ahead of the low combined with colder, drier surface temperatures behind the cold front creating ideal conditions for snow about the central South Island ski fields on Thursday and Friday."

Clear skies and not much wind made for a chilly night near Mt Cook and Tekapo airports, with temperatures falling as low as minus six overnight while Timaru and Dunedin airports got down to minus five.

Bursts of heavy rain are expected for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne from this morning as a slow-moving trough moves over the east coast of the North Island.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for the area as well.

Check your weather forecast here.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to talk about wining the America's Cup, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
3
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, then sails off in to the blue

17:47
4
The pair discussed a dominant day on the water for Team NZ in Bermuda.

Watch the entire press conference: Peter Burling and Jimmy Spithill face off after day of contrasting fortunes

02:22
5
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

Watch: 'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot' - Reporter's question echoes all Kiwi fears but Peter Burling crushes it with ice cool response

02:22
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

Watch: 'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot' - Reporter's question echoes all Kiwi fears but Peter Burling crushes it with ice cool response

If you were worried Team NZ are going to blow it, well, watch this.

00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.

07:57
The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

'You need to front up and tell us what you know' – Hilary Barry challenges Bill English over Todd Barclay saga

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.


02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

'He absolutely dominated Jimmy Spithill' – Peter Burling leaves Oracle looking like a 'poodle'

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ