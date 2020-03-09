The bond between a barber and the man who saved his life in the Christchurch mosque attacks

When Wasseim Sati brought his family to Christchurch, his dream was to give them a better life.
The talented barber from Jordan had an idea to start own business, operating out of a truck, which he was due to pick up on the day of the March 15, 2019 mosque attacks.
Wasseim was shot three times and left with life-threatening injuries.
But he was rescued by a passing tradesman Lance Bradford whose bravery and quick thinking ensured Wasseim and others got safely to hospital within minutes of the attack.
Now a year on, and thanks to the generosity of locals, Wasseim’s dream barber truck is about to be revealed.