Bombay locals express their gratitude to Auckland's border patrol workers

Under the current Level 3 restrictions Auckland's bubble is carefully monitored by police, with hundreds of cars being screened by police to determine whether their reasons for leaving Auckland are valid.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite braving the elements during the peak of winter, it can be a thankless job for those in uniform keeping Auckland's bubble in tact.

Their hard work hasn't been lost on the Bombay locals though.

Seven Sharp's Michael Holland finds out how traffic jams on Auckland's border are affecting those on the frontline in the video above.