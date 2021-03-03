TODAY |

Bomb scare prompts evacuation of Marton police station, NZDF bomb squad response

Source:  1 NEWS

A man this afternoon handed in what initially appeared to be explosives that he had found elsewhere, causing an hours-long bomb scare at a police station in Marton, southeast of Whanganui.

A police spokesperson later confirmed the items were "standard detonators and electrical detonators with a safety fuse".

A Defence Force bomb disposal team was called in to remove the items, which were brought to the station in "a box" in a car.  

Police said the person went to Marton Police Station on Stewart Street just after 1.30pm. The station was evacuated as a precaution.

Cordons were put up near the station but have since been lifted.  

In addition, Marton School was temporarily placed into lockdown.

Principal Brya Dixon said there was a large police presence in the area. 

Teachers were reporting some of the 176 kids kept in lockdown were a bit worried, but staff kept them calm, she said.

Local business owner Neil Widt, whose shop is near the police station, said he and a numerous other businesses in the area had to evacuate. 

He said no one was particularly worried as the police kept evacuees calm, but that this kind of thing doesn't happen in Marton very often. 

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
