Bomb scare prompts evacuation of Marton police station, NZDF bomb squad response

A man this afternoon handed in what initially appeared to be explosives that he had found elsewhere, causing an hours-long bomb scare at a police station in Marton, southeast of Whanganui.

A police spokesperson later confirmed the items were "standard detonators and electrical detonators with a safety fuse".

A Defence Force bomb disposal team was called in to remove the items, which were brought to the station in "a box" in a car.

Police said the person went to Marton Police Station on Stewart Street just after 1.30pm. The station was evacuated as a precaution.

Cordons were put up near the station but have since been lifted.

In addition, Marton School was temporarily placed into lockdown.

Principal Brya Dixon said there was a large police presence in the area.

Teachers were reporting some of the 176 kids kept in lockdown were a bit worried, but staff kept them calm, she said.

Local business owner Neil Widt, whose shop is near the police station, said he and a numerous other businesses in the area had to evacuate.