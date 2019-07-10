TODAY |

Bomb scare at Papakura Police Station after person brings 'suspicious item' for disposal

Police were forced to deal with a bomb scare at the Papakura Police Station in South Auckland today.

According to police, a member of the public brought a suspicious object to the Papakura Police Station in order to report it to police shortly before 2pm.

The immediate area was initially evacuated as a precaution while specialist teams, including the NZDF Explosive Ordinance Team, attended. 

Police confirmed the item has been removed and secured and they are currently making further inquiries into the object.

Papakura Central Police Station on Wood Street in south Auckland.
Papakura Central Police Station on Wood Street in south Auckland. Source: Google Streetview
