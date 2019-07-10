Bomb scare at Papakura Police Station after person brings 'suspicious item' for disposal

Police were forced to deal with a bomb scare at the Papakura Police Station in South Auckland today.
According to police, a member of the public brought a suspicious object to the Papakura Police Station in order to report it to police shortly before 2pm.
The immediate area was initially evacuated as a precaution while specialist teams, including the NZDF Explosive Ordinance Team, attended.
Police confirmed the item has been removed and secured and they are currently making further inquiries into the object.