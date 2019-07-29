TODAY |

Bolstered by Ihumātao, Māori Party looks towards 2020 comeback

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

On the back of the Ihumātao standoff and the recent Oranga Tamariki discussion, Māori Party oficials are hoping to turn around the disastrous results of the 2017 general election. 

President Che Wilson has confirmed that the party will stand in the 2020 election, but no details of potential candidates have been released.

The Māori Party received a total of 30,580 party votes in the 2017 General Election - about 1.2 per cent of all votes.

1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman said the part may be looking to "use the Ihumātao issue, which is galvanising the Māori population in droves, to really use it as a launching pad and remind people they are around".

"All they need to do is really sort of show us who they are looking to put up to contest the election and then we can judge the merits of those candidates."

Your playlist will load after this ad

President Che Wilson has confirmed New Zealanders can expect to see the party standing at next year’s general election. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:53
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
2
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
3
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
4
Police were called to the scene in the Kaingaroa Forest just before 7 this morning.
Four people killed, another critically injured, in Bay of Plenty crash
5
A Muslim leader greets lawyer Moana Jackson at a powhiri at Ihumātao.
Muslim leaders join protestors at Ihumātao: 'They can always rely on us'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:50
Hohepa has to spend millions of dollars on the precautionary move.

Hawke's Bay community for the intellectually disabled to move inland over climate change threat
Girl playing with colorful toy wood blocks, her mother is helping her, education and fun concept

New report calls for overhaul of childhood service regulations
01:41
Ollie Langridge is demanding the Government declare a climate change emergency.

Father of five clocks up 74 days of climate change protest outside Parliament

Family of missing Whakatane man 'incredibly worried' as search continues