Bolstered by Ihumātao, Māori Party looks towards 2020 comeback

On the back of the Ihumātao standoff and the recent Oranga Tamariki discussion, Māori Party oficials are hoping to turn around the disastrous results of the 2017 general election.

President Che Wilson has confirmed that the party will stand in the 2020 election, but no details of potential candidates have been released.

The Māori Party received a total of 30,580 party votes in the 2017 General Election - about 1.2 per cent of all votes.

1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman said the part may be looking to "use the Ihumātao issue, which is galvanising the Māori population in droves, to really use it as a launching pad and remind people they are around".