Bollards installed outside Auckland dairy after fourth ram raid this year

An Auckland dairy has been ram raided for the second time this week, and the fourth time this year.

A ram raid at Orakei Superette. Source: Jay Patel/Supplied

Police arrested two people around 4.30am Friday morning following a ram raid at Ōrākei Superette, just two days after the store was targeted in another raid.

"We've been here the last thirty years and we've never seen this sort of carnage," the dairy's owner Jay Patel said in a video released by police.

"Emotionally, we're pretty stressed. We try not to show it but we are.

"We try to cover it up but deep down we're hurting pretty hard."

The superette was first ram raided in April, then again the next night.

The local community raised funds to install bollards outside Orakei Superette following four ram raids this year. Source: 1 NEWS

At the time, thieves, believed to be youths, got away with chips and ice cream.

Owner Jay Patel said he thinks they also tried to get into the cigarettes but were unable to.

In the second robbery, there was about $5000 worth of damage and lost stock.

The worst appeared to be over until the shop was again ram raided on Wednesday, and again yesterday.

READ MORE Auckland dairy owner 'gutted' after third ram raid this year

But, according to police, the people were able to be caught almost immediately.

The local community raised money for bollards to be installed to prevent more raids from occurring. The installation happened yesterday.