Bold to advertise stolen Lindauer says PM

A Gottfried Lindauer painting stolen from Auckland earlier this year is purportedly up for sale on the dark web, but Jacinda Ardern seems sceptical about it's authenticity.

The 1884 portrait of Chief Ngatai-Rauere was one of two paintings stolen in a ram raid at the International Art Centre in Parnell on April 1 and is being advertised for up to $1 million on dark web market place White Shadow.

There's a buy now option to purchase the painting for 35.1129 bitcoins - around NZD $417,000.

Both that portrait and one of Chieftainess Ngatai-Raure were due to be auctioned later in April and expected to fetch between $350,000 and $450,000.

"It seems pretty bold for someone to list a stolen item and actually state that it's a stolen item in the way that they have," Ms Ardern said today.

The advertisement states the portrait being sold is a "TOP SECRET original ... stolen in New Zealand, Auckland, 2017".

But Ms Ardern has still sought advice from the Ministry for Arts, Culture and Heritage around how to proceed.

"I'm sure there'd be some way that they choose to respond to these kinds of issues or a policy on the way that they respond to stolen goods," she said.

That advice is yet to be received.

International Art Centre director Richard Thomson told NZ Newswire he believes the auction is bogus and could be a decoy.