Boil water notice issued for parts of east Christchurch after traces of E.Coli found

Residents in parts of eastern Christchurch are being warned to boil their water until further notice after traces of E.Coli were found in the area's water supply.

Tap water Source: 1 NEWS

People living in Shirley, Bexley, Wainoni and New Brighton have been issued a boil water notice after E.Coli was confirmed by a Christchurch City Council laboratory from samples taken from the Keyes pump station in Rawhiti Domain.

The Keyes pump station provides water to about 2000 homes and those affected should boil water fo all situations including drinking, food preparation, utensil washing, brushing teeth or making ice, CCC Reticulation and Maintenance Manager Tim Drennan says.

The boil notice has been issued to all households and other buildings inside the pink zone. Source: Supplied

“Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill bugs," Mr Drennan said.

"If you cannot boil water, treat it by adding one teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leave for 30 minutes.’’

Mr Drennan says the cause of the contamination is not yet know.

“Staff are working to identify the cause of the contamination but in the meantime we will be flushing the network to ensure all traces of e-coli are removed.