Boil water notice issued for Ohakune due to high rainfall

Residents of Ohakune are being warning that their tap water may not be safe to drink, and are asked to boil it before use.

A boil water notice was issued yesterday evening by Ruapehu District Council due to high volumes of rainfall causing capacity issues at the Ohakune Water Treatment Plant.

Some disinfection of the water supply is ongoing, the council said, but the quality of the water could be lower than usual and disinfection is not guaranteed.

Tap water should be boiled for at least two minutes before use, including any water that could be swallowed, such as water used to brush teeth, make ice or prepare food.

The council warned that extra caution should be used with water intended for infants, the elderly or people with immuno-compromised conditions.