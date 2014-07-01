TODAY |

Boil water notice issued for Kawerau after traces of E.coli found in water sample

A routine sampling result of the Kawerau District Council drinking water supply has uncovered E.coli bacteria.

All residents connected to the Kawerau District Council water supply are advised by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board to boil all tap water intended for consumption.

This includes water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

The DHB advises people to bring tap water to a "full rolling boil, boiling it for one minute, and then letting it cool before using".

Heating water to a full rolling boiling for one minute will make it safe to consume.

No boiling or treatment is required for other usages such as washing clothes or taking a bath or shower.

