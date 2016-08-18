 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Boil water notice issued in Diamond Harbour, Christchurch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christchurch City Council has issued a boil water notice for the Diamond Harbour area.

But officials believe testing which showed E-coli contamination in a water tanker may be a false alarm.

Source: 1 NEWS

People living or working in Diamond Harbour are advised to boil their water following the discovery of a burst water main near to a damaged waste water pipe.

All water used for drinking, food preparation, utensil washing, brushing teeth or making ice should be boiled until further notice.

The Council’s Head of Three Waters and Waste, John Mackie, says the notice for Diamond Harbour is a precautionary one.

"While we don’t yet know for sure that the water is unsafe to drink, we're advising everyone in the Diamond Harbour area to take appropriate precautions by boiling their water until told otherwise.

"The boil water notice will remain in place until laboratory tests confirm the water is safe to drink."

Mr Mackie says it is important people in Diamond Harbour conserve water too.

"Because the water main is burst, we can’t fill the reservoir, so it’s important people conserve their water and limit usage."

Council crews will be working overnight to repair the burst water main and damaged waste water pipe.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Terenzo Bozzone believes his rigorous training schedule may finally give him a chance to upstage the 12-time champion.

Man 'assisting' police over crash that left top triathlete Terenzo Bozzone seriously injured after Auckland bike ride

00:28
2
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

01:09
3
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges


03:30
4

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

01:02
5
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.


01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.