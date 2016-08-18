Boil water notice issued in Diamond Harbour, Christchurch

Christchurch City Council has issued a boil water notice for the Diamond Harbour area.

Source: 1 NEWS

People living or working in Diamond Harbour are advised to boil their water following the discovery of a burst water main near to a damaged waste water pipe.

All water used for drinking, food preparation, utensil washing, brushing teeth or making ice should be boiled until further notice.

The Council’s Head of Three Waters and Waste, John Mackie, says the notice for Diamond Harbour is a precautionary one.

"While we don’t yet know for sure that the water is unsafe to drink, we're advising everyone in the Diamond Harbour area to take appropriate precautions by boiling their water until told otherwise.



"The boil water notice will remain in place until laboratory tests confirm the water is safe to drink."

Mr Mackie says it is important people in Diamond Harbour conserve water too.

"Because the water main is burst, we can’t fill the reservoir, so it’s important people conserve their water and limit usage."