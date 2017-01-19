 

Boil water notice as flooding and slips force closure of Arthur's Pass and Lewis Pass

A boil water notice has been issued for houses connected to the Arthur's Pass water supply as numerous main roads in the South Island are closed due to flooding and slips.

Rochelle French is trying to reach her elderly parents nearby, but rising rivers and surface flooding could make that difficult.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Selwyn District Council said they can not guarantee the water is safe to drink, even though no E.coli has been detected, and the warning is likely to be in effect for a few days.

The Lewis Pass is down to one lane and Arthur's Pass is closed but an alternative route to Picton has now reopened but is single lane in places. Motorists should drive to the conditions and expect some delays.

The Christchurch City Council says strong winds and surface flooding are forecast in parts of the South Island today.

Rochelle French was trying to get through surface flooding near Stillwater between Reefton and Greymouth.

Images taken on State Highway 65 between Murchison and Christchurch give an idea of just how much rain fell in the last 24 hours.
Source: 1 NEWS

"There's only so much you can do unless you've got a helicopter!" she laughed.

"You've got to keep yourself safe also.

"It's all part and parcel of living on the wild West Coast."

The water has risen close to State Highway 7 after heavy rain brought by the 'bomb low'.
Source: 1 NEWS

Roads closed:

SH73 Arthur's Pass to Kumara - road closed due to flooding, slips and fallen trees 

SH7 Reefton to Greymouth (Stillwater Underpass) - road closed due to flooding

SH7 The Lewis Pass - one lane open

SH6 Westport to Greymouth (just north of Barrytown)

