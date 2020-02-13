TODAY |

Boil notice lifted for Waihi as reservoir reached 17 per cent capacity

Source:  1 NEWS

Water is now safe to drink from taps in Waihi after a boil water notice was imposed yesterday when a burst main pipe caused the North Island town to temporarily run out of water. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

On February 12 the town temporarily ran out of water. Source: 1 NEWS

The pipe has since been repaired and the reservoir is now at 17 per cent full, but the council says it will take time for the town's water supply to fully recover. 

"It's going to take four or five days to build that level up in the reservoir, but there will still be some restrictions in place after that," says Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams. 

The council had earlier told Waihi residents there was to be no showering or clothes washing with water, with only drinking allowed while workers scrambled to fix the pipe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A burst mains pipe was to blame for the drastic measures. Source: 1 NEWS

Schools in the area remain closed today due to health and safety concerns. 

New Zealand
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Samoan-born New Zealand boxer Jimmy 'The Thunder' Peau dies, aged 54
2
Death toll and confirmed coronavirus cases jump sharply in China as diagnosis parameters change
3
Extra police deployed in Manawatu after string of gang-related shootings
4
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
5
Winston Peters calls Opposition 'lemon suckers' as Govt challenged over gang member numbers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:25

'Giant of the Wellington community' Sir Des Britten dies after battle with cancer

Auckland on track for its longest recorded dry spell

KiwiSaver provider hack leaves customer concerned over threat of identity fraud
01:45

Pandemic expert says NZ too slow to act on coronavirus