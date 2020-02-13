Boil notice lifted for Waihi as reservoir reached 17 per cent capacity

Water is now safe to drink from taps in Waihi after a boil water notice was imposed yesterday when a burst main pipe caused the North Island town to temporarily run out of water.

The pipe has since been repaired and the reservoir is now at 17 per cent full, but the council says it will take time for the town's water supply to fully recover.

"It's going to take four or five days to build that level up in the reservoir, but there will still be some restrictions in place after that," says Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams.

The council had earlier told Waihi residents there was to be no showering or clothes washing with water, with only drinking allowed while workers scrambled to fix the pipe.

