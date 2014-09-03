 

Boil notice lifted in Waimarama, six days after testing positive for E.coli

Residents in the Hawke's Bay community of Waimarama no longer have to boil drinking water.

The notice to boil water was lifted today, six days after it was put in place after tests showed low levels of E.coli in the public water supply.

Residents in the coastal town get their water from the Hastings District Council town supply.

The council's asset manager Craig Thew says when low-level E.coli results were returned last Saturday chlorine was added to the water supply and all test results since had come back clear.

The water will continue to be chlorinated until further notice.

Residents should run their taps for a few minutes before drinking to be sure chlorine has reached the tap.

In August last year there were 168 confirmed cases and 355 suspected cases of campylobacteriosis, and about 4,500 people were affected by contaminated water in Havelock North.

There is a government inquiry into that event.

