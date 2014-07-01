TODAY |

Boil notice lifted for East Christchurch after E.Coli scare last week

Christchurch City Council has announced the boil water notice put in place on Saturday morning for Eastern suburbs has been lifted in time for Christmas. 

Traces of E.Coli were found in a sample taken from the Keyes pump station in the Rawhiti Domain which prompted the boil notice. 

More than 2,000 homes are expected to have been affected, for those living in Shirley, Bexley, Wainoni and New Brighton suburbs.

In a statement, the Christchurch City Council said extensive flushing of the water supply network has made sure that any water which may have been contaminated has now been removed. 

The Council is asking affected residents to reduce their water consumption, by not watering their gardens except during times of low demand and before 7am or after 9pm. 

Keyes pump station will remain offline until further notice while under investigation. 

Samples taken over the past three days have shown no signs of E.Coli but staff will continue to monitor the area over the Christmas-New Year period. 

