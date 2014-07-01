Boil notice lifted for East Christchurch

Christchurch City Council has announced the boil water notice put in place on Saturday morning for Easten suburbs has been lifted in time for Christmas.

Traces of E.Coli were found in a sample taken from the Keyes pump station in the Rawhiti Domain which prompted the boil notice.

More than 2,000 homes are expected to have been affected, for those living in Shirley, Bexley, Wainoni and New Brighton suburbs.

In a statement, the Christchurch City Council said extensive flushing of the water supply network has made sure that any water which may have been contaminated has now been removed.

The boil notice has been issued to all households and other buildings inside the pink zone. Source: Supplied

The Council is asking affected residents to reduce their water consumption, by not watering their gardens except during times of low demand and before 7am or after 9pm.

Keyes pump station will remain offline until further notice while under investigation.