Body of woman found near Waiheke Island identified

The body of a woman that was found in the water near Waiheke Island yesterday has been identified.

Her body was spotted by a member of the public just north of Korakorahi Point on the popular holiday island close to Auckland at around 1.20pm on Christmas Day, police say.

Police believe a tattoo may help identify woman whose body was found near Waiheke Island Source: NZ Police

She is believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s and was wearing a blue, one-piece swimsuit.

Police are in contact with the woman's next of kin and the matter will be referred to the coroner.

Police were seeking help to identify the woman by sharing a photo of a distinct tattoo on her left forearm.