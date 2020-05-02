TODAY |

Body of Wellington man found after missing for over a month

Source:  1 NEWS

After more than a month since he was reported missing, the body of Wellington resident Jason Cambourn has been found.

Jason Cambourn. Source: Supplied

Police confirmed the grim discovery this morning, after it was confirmed by his sister on social media yesterday. 

"Not the outcome we hoped for but at least we get to bring him home now," she wrote.  

Vanessa Sercombe thanked the Wellington community in her post for their help in searching for her brother over the past couple of weeks. 

"Wellington community you're amazing. So many good people out there. Thank you all." 

Police had received reports of a body found in the bush off Akaroa Drive yesterday afternoon in the Wellington suburb of Maupuia. 

Mr Cambourn's death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner. He was 49.

