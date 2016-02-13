Body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne, homicide inquiry underway

Whakatāne police say they are investigating a homicide after the body of a two-year-old child was found in the Rangitaiki River.

Police were called to the Matahina Dam after reports of a missing child, and an extensive search and rescue operation was undertaken, police said.

The body was found by police last night about 11pm.

Police are speaking to a person in relation to the case, and say they are not searching for anyone else in relation to it.