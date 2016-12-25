Body of second person found after overnight bus crash near Gisborne

A second body has been found at the scene of a bus crash near Gisborne, which was carrying teachers and students from a Tongan school set to perform at a Christmas church service.

The bus carrying over 45 passengers crashed down a bank at 9.30pm yesterday on the road between Wairoa and Gisborne, police confirmed.

Two people were killed and a number of passengers were both flown and driven to Gisborne and Hastings Hospitals in conditions varying from critical to stable.

Most of those on board the bus crash were from a school in Vava'u, Tonga, and were due to perform at a Christmas church service in Gisborne.

The group had been in New Zealand for a couple of weeks already and had spent some time in Auckland, a spokesperson from Tongan Advisory Council told 1 NEWS.

It is yet to be confirmed how many people were on the bus when it crashed.

The bus driver is working with police, while the Serious Crash Unit is working to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Police said the extraction of the bus will be challenging as it's 100m down a steep bank, and it likely to take a number of days to complete.