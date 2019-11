The body of the second climber who died in an accident on The Remarkables mountain range in Otago yesterday has been recovered, police say.

The pair were climbing in an area known as the Grand Traverse when they fell off a cliff face about midday.

The two men were roped together when they fell, and were climbing with a guide at the time.

The climber's body was found around 8am today - the body of the other man was recovered yesterday.