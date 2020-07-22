TODAY |

Body removed from water in Tauranga following truck crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have recovered a body from the water after a vehicle went into the Ruahini Canal near McLaren Falls Road in Omanawa earlier today.

A view of the Ruahini Canal in Omanawa where the vehicle is located Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands the truck had lost control on a corner and ploughed through two fences.

Police say the canal water levels were lowered to give them better access to the area.

A local in the area said the canal is about four metres deep where the truck had driven in. 

Police were alerted to the incident around 1:20pm and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A formal identification process is underway.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
