Body removed from water in Tauranga following truck crash

Police have recovered a body from the water after a vehicle went into the Ruahini Canal near McLaren Falls Road in Omanawa earlier today.

A view of the Ruahini Canal in Omanawa where the vehicle is located Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands the truck had lost control on a corner and ploughed through two fences.

Police say the canal water levels were lowered to give them better access to the area.

A local in the area said the canal is about four metres deep where the truck had driven in.

Police were alerted to the incident around 1:20pm and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.