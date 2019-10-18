TODAY |

Body recovered from Waitaki River by searchers trying to find missing person

A body has been recovered from the Waitaki River in North Otago by searchers looking for a person who went missing after a boat overturned yesterday afternoon.

The body was found this morning near Black Point, north-west of Oamuru, with a formal identification and post mortem still to be completed, police said.

Police would like to thank all the volunteers that participated in the search.

Two other people on the boat that overturned called police at 2.25pm after walking some distance to get help. 

The pair have been transported to Oamaru Hospital in moderate condition, police said in a statement

The boat, which overturned at 11am yesterday, has been located.

Waitaki River (File picture). Source: istock.com
