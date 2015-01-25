Body recovered from Waikato River in search for missing swimmer

Police have recovered a body from the Waikato River this afternoon during the search for a 21-year-old man who disappeared after going for a swim in the river early yesterday morning.

Police say formal identification of the body is still to be completed.

Waikato River Source: istock.com

Hazael Mailata, of Hamilton, went for a swim shortly before 3am yesterday after he and a friend had been on the bank.

Mr Mailata was last seen in the darkness in the river and there had been no contact with his family or friends since.