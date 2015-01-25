 

Body recovered from Waikato River in search for missing swimmer

Breaking
Police have recovered a body from the Waikato River this afternoon during the search for a 21-year-old man who disappeared after going for a swim in the river early yesterday morning.

Police say formal identification of the body is still to be completed. 

Hazael Mailata, of Hamilton, went for a swim shortly before 3am yesterday after he and a friend had been on the bank.

Mr Mailata was last seen in the darkness in the river and there had been no contact with his family or friends since.

Police divers were brought into the search last evening and police searched the banks of the river from the time he was reported missing. 

