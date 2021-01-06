Body recovered from Waikato lake in search for missing man

Police have recovered a body from a Waikato lake as they were searching for a missing man.
Lake Arapuni. Source: Google Maps
The body was recovered from Lake Arapuni in the Jones River Landing area.
Police say they received a report about at 8.25 last night that a man had gone into the water and had not surfaced.
"A search was initiated last night, however the man was not located.
"The Police National Dive Squad conducted a search today and the body was recovered this afternoon."
The death will be referred to the coroner.