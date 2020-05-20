Body recovered in Queenstown crash that left vehicle submerged in river

A body has been recovered following a crash on State Highway 6 near Queenstown after a vehicle went off the road yesterday, plunging into the Kawarau River below and prompting the police drive squad to be called in.

Police were notified to the incident after motorists found crash debris near Victoria Flats Bridge in Gibbston Valley just before 7pm on Tuesday.

According to Otago Lakes Central Area Commander Olaf Jensen, the body was found inside the partially submerged vehicle by the dive squad this afternoon.

The vehicle, which has since been retrieved, had been secured with a wire rope to prevent it from moving overnight.

While the Coroner has been notified by police, the body has yet to be identified.