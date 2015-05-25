 

Body recovered in Marlborough sounds believed to be missing free diver

 The Police Dive Squad has recovered a body near Titi Island in the Marlborough Sounds in the search for a free diver reported missing yesterday afternoon.

Marlborough Sounds

Senior Sergeant Peter Payne says a formal identification process is yet to be completed but it is believed to be the missing 25-year-old diver.

The police vessel Lady Elizabeth IV has returned to Picton.

Mr Payne says the man's family have been notified.

The 25-year-old man was reported missing to police at about 3.15pm yesterday.

Police Search and Rescue teams, the Coastguard and a helicopter searched the Titi Island area and other private vessels in the area assisted in the search.

