Body recovered on Auckland's west coast in search for missing fisherman

Source:  1 NEWS

A body was recovered at Auckland’s Muriwai Beach last night, police say.

Muriwai beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

It comes as police searched for a fisherman who went missing off Auckland’s west coast on October 6.

Police say the man fell into the water off Kauwahaia Island in O'Neill Bay, north of Bethells Beach/Te Henga.

“Police are not ruling out the possibility that the body located yesterday at Muriwai Beach could be the missing fisherman,” a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

“However until the recovery phase is completed, further inquiries and a post mortem have been conducted, we are unable to confirm this detail.”

The search for the fisherman was moved to a recovery phase after extensive search efforts on land and water over a number of days.


