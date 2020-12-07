Body recovered after dinghy found abandoned in Manawatū River

A body has been recovered after a dinghy was found in Foxton abandoned in the Manawatū River.

Manawatū River (file photo). Source: istock.com

A person was seen on the dinghy earlier today, but it was later found with its motor running and no one on board around 8.35am, police said.

Police and the coastguard had been searching an area of the river near the town called “The Loop”.

A helicopter was also sent to assist in the area from Palmerston North.

Around 4.15 this afternoon the police dive squad found a body, thought to be the man seen in the boat earlier this morning.

The coroner has been notified.

