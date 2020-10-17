Body recovered after dinghy capsizes near Wellington

A man's body has been recovered after a dinghy capsized near Wellington last night.

The view across Titahi Bay, Porirua. Source: istock.com

Police say they were called to reports a dinghy had capsized in Titahi Bay, Porirua at about 8pm last night.

The man's body was then found at about 10pm.

One person was able to make it back to shore with moderate injuries.

The Police Maritime Unit, Coastguard and the Life Flight Westpac Rescue Helicopter were all involved in the search.